(PINPOINT WEATHER) — Good evening, and happy Saturday! After what was a beautiful day across the Carolinas, we are tracking mostly clear skies and chilly weather overnight. Following a beautiful day on Sunday, we are tracking dry and sunny weather for most of next week as temperatures slowly moderate each day until highs are back in the mid-70s by the end of the week. Out in the tropics, Hurricane Tammy continues to lash the northern Antilles before moving out to sea on Sunday.

As for tonight and Sunday, more clear and wonderful weather is on the way for the Carolinas. Clear skies overnight will allow our temperatures to drop down into the mid-40s. Sunday afternoon will bring another day of blue skies and highs in the low 70s.

Heading through most of next week, our pattern across the Carolinas appears quiet, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 70s. This will be the result of the pattern flipping and a ridge building across the Eastern US. By the end of the week, highs will be closing in on 80 degrees.

In the meantime, enjoy the beautiful weather tonight!