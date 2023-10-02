CHARLOTTE, N.C. (PINPOINT WEATHER) – We’ve got a beautiful week ahead!

High pressure remains in control most of the week. That means skies will stay mostly sunny, and temperatures will remain mild.

The skies stay mostly clear tonight. Temperatures will drop into the upper 50s.

Another beautiful day is on tap for tomorrow! Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low to middle 80s.

We keep the sunny stretch through Thursday. Highs continue to stay mild and a bit above average in the low to middle 80s.

Our next front brings some showers by Friday into Saturday. It doesn’t look like much rain; showers stay spotty.

A fall blast arrives behind the front by Sunday. Temperatures will tumble below average, with daytime highs only in the upper 60s! Overnight lows could get pretty chilly, dipping into the upper 40s!

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low: 58.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, mild. High: 84.