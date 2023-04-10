CHARLOTTE, N.C. (PINPOINT WEATHER) – We’ve got a quiet stretch ahead!

Skies stay clear tonight, letting temperatures get cold again.

FROST ADVISORY is in effect tonight through 9 a.m. tomorrow across the Piedmont. Overnight lows will drop into the middle and upper 30s again.

Any cold-sensitive or early-blooming plants could have frost damage. Take in or cover up your plants to protect them.

High pressure remains in control through most of the week. Expect mostly sunny skies and more seasonal 70s Tuesday and Wednesday.

Overnights won’t be as cold, and temperatures dip to more seasonal lows in the 40s.

It starts to get warm by Thursday, with highs near 80 degrees.

A storm comes out of the Gulf with some showers by Friday. Temperatures stay seasonal.

Shower chances linger through Saturday and Sunday as a cold front approaches. Temperatures warm up ahead of the front, with highs near 80 degrees all weekend.

Tonight: Clear & cold. Frost likely. Low: 38.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, seasonal. High: 71.