Clouds will build throughout the day on Friday before we get periods of heavy rain to kick off Memorial Day Weekend.

Overnight lows have dipped into the upper 50s and 40s under partly to mostly cloudy skies as winds continue to be breezy. Look for gusty winds to reach up to 25 miles per hour throughout the day as highs make a run for the low 70s.

Clouds will build on Friday as a low-pressure system off the coast of the Carolinas tracks northward. This system will include the main driver behind the rain that arrives in the Queen City early Saturday morning. We’ll first see light-to-moderate rain Saturday morning before downpours arrive in the afternoon.

We can see up to an inch to an inch and a half of rain around Charlotte and surrounding areas, with close to two inches possible west of I-77. Heavy rain will push north of I-40 Saturday evening and linger into Sunday Morning.

Sunday will host scattered showers for the first half of the day, but we should start to dry out through the afternoon. This news should be good news for anyone hoping to catch the Coca-Cola 600 this weekend at the Charlotte Motor Speedway! Still can’t rule out a delay of the race but certainly keep an eye on the forecast as Sunday approaches.

Monday can still see a few spotty showers but will rebound into the 70s after a chilly start to the weekend. We’ll continue to warm up through next week, with low to mid-80s returning by Wednesday.

Today: Warm & Breezy with Increasing Clouds. High: 73.

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy & Chilly. Low: 53.