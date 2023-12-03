(PINPOINT WEATHER) — Good evening, and happy Sunday Funday! It was another very mild day across the Carolinas, with temperatures surging into the low 70s. Tonight, cooler temperatures will move in with lows in the 40s, followed by a cooler Monday afternoon. The middle part of the week will see even cooler temperatures as a reinforcing shot of cold air pushes into the region. Following milder weather to end the week, we are expecting our next storm system on Sunday, with rain possible throughout the day.

As for tonight and Monday, we are expecting skies to clear overnight, and more seasonal temperatures are on the way heading into the new week. Overnight lows will be in the mid-40s, versus the 60s we had to start Sunday. Partly cloudy skies are expected for the most part outside of the mountains, where we could see some scattered showers. Highs on Monday will be in the low 60s compared to the 70s we saw on Sunday.

The middle of the week will bring even cooler weather to the Carolinas, with highs in the 50s on Tuesday, followed by another cold front on Wednesday, where scattered snow showers are possible in the mountains. Wednesday and Thursday afternoon, high temperatures will hold in the low to mid-50s, with a freeze likely Thursday morning. Friday and Saturday temperatures will start to rebound, with highs in the low to mid-60s, before our next weathermaker arrives. On Sunday, a developing storm system will push rain and thunderstorms through the Carolinas before cooler temperatures return the following week.

In the meantime, enjoy the quiet and cooler weather this evening! Have a great week!