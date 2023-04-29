(PINPOINT WEATHER) — Good evening and happy Saturday! I hope everyone had a chance to enjoy the more tranquil weather we had across the Carolinas. Clouds are quickly on the increase this evening with rain and thunderstorms moving in overnight. Isolated severe weather is possible Sunday as a cold front moves through that will usher in a cool week for the Carolinas. Along with the cool weather, we finally should get a prolonged streak of drier weather for the region.

As for tonight and Sunday, clouds will continue to increase this evening with showers and storms moving after midnight. Sunday morning will be dominated with on and off again thunderstorms with isolated severe weather possible from Charlotte east with the biggest concern being for some gusty winds and hail. By the afternoon hours drier air will start to move in and our weather will improve for the second half of the day. Highs tomorrow will be in the low to mid-70s.

Behind the cold front and heading into next week we are tracking generally cool and dry weather on tap for the Carolinas. Highs throughout the week will hang for the most part in the upper 60s with lows in the 40s across the Piedmont. A major trough will be the reason for the prolonged cool streak along with the outside chance of a wet snow shower or two up in the mountains Tuesday and Wednesday. Other than that, partly cloudy skies will be a mainstay for the Carolinas.

In the meantime, get ready for a wet and lazy Sunday! Have a great rest of the weekend!