(PINEPOINT WEATHER) — Good evening and happy Saturday! After a wonderful day across the Carolinas, tonight will be more of the same with mostly clear skies and comfortable temperatures. Sunday we are tracking changes for the Carolinas with our next cold front on the way bringing scattered afternoon showers and storms to the region. Behind the cold front, absolutely fabulous weather is expected for the region for just about all of next week with comfortable temperatures and low humidity.

As for the rest of the weekend, after mostly clear skies overnight clouds will begin to increase Sunday morning out ahead of the cold front. Temperatures will be warm again with highs expected to be in the low 80s by the early afternoon. Scattered showers and storms are then expected to move through the rest of the day with the potential of an isolated severe thunderstorm. Currently, the Carolinas are under a MARGINAL risk for severe weather Sunday with damaging winds really being the only concern. Showers and storms will clear out during the evening hours.

Behind the cold front, next week looks to be just a wonderful Spring week with seasonal highs and low humidity. The week will start off on the chilly side for some with low temperatures dipping down into the lower 40s both Monday and Tuesday morning. But by the middle of the week, our temperatures will be back in the 80s in the afternoon with ample sunshine. Our only real chance for showers will not come until the end of the week on Friday.

In the meantime, get ready for some great Spring weather ahead! Have a great rest of the weekend