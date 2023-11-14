(PINPOINT WEATHER) — Dry and cool high pressure has given us another pretty start to the week!

But moisture is increasing from the south, bringing more clouds for Wednesday. Expect more of a gray day coming up with slightly cooler temperatures in the upper-50s.

As low pressure tracks northeast across Florida Thursday into Friday, very little (if any) rain will move through our area. A little light rain or sprinkles are possible, mainly over South Carolina, starting Thursday evening.

As the next cold front moves in Friday, a few more showers could once again be in the mix. But much like last week, it won’t be much to help with our drought situation.

More sunshine returns for the weekend. Looking ahead to the days leading up to Thanksgiving, it’s a cooler — and possibly wetter — outlook. It may be messy on the roads for some of your travel plans.

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Low 42.

Wednesday: Mainly cloudy. Small rain chance late. High 60.