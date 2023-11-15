(PINPOINT WEATHER) — Cloudy skies will be the main feature in today’s forecast as temperatures sit in the 30s and 40s to start the day.

Winds will be light this morning and through the afternoon as highs make a run for the low 60s.

Today’s highs will fall just a couple of degrees shy of normal. A low-pressure system over the Gulf of Mexico will continue to dump rain into the southeast which can cause some flooding for the southern tip of Florida.

That parent low is also the culprit behind today’s cloud cover which will linger throughout the day. As the low track east towards the Atlantic, clouds will dissipate heading into Thursday.

Overnight lows will dip into the mid-40s before rebounding into the mid-60s Thursday afternoon. Skies will be partly cloudy but an approaching cold front from the northwest will bring clouds back into the forecast.

Friday will finish off the work week with upper 60s and mostly cloudy skies. An approaching cold front will usher in spotty rain chances late Friday night into Saturday morning. At best this will deliver a tenth of an inch to a quarter inch of rain to the Carolinas.

Drought conditions will likely persist through week’s end and into next week. This weekend will be mostly dry after Saturday morning showers taper off.

We’ll go from the upper 60s on Saturday to low 60s on Sunday with sunny skies dominating to finish the weekend.

Building clouds, spotty showers, and 50s will be on tap heading into early next week.

Today: Mostly Cloudy & Mild. High: 61.

Tonight: Cloudy & Chilly. Low: 45.