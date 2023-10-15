(PINPOINT WEATHER) — After a breezy start in the mountains this morning, winds will start to relax today.

A storm is sitting just offshore, that’s what’s been kicking some of these winds. But today, it will also swirl in more clouds and cooler temperatures. Skies will turn mostly cloudy with highs stuck in the middle 60s.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get Severe Weather Updates sent straight to your inbox

It stays mostly cloudy and chilly overnight with lows in the middle 40s.

We’ll keep the clouds and chilly temperatures in the 60s on Monday. A spotty sprinkle or two is possible, but most of us stay dry.

High pressure kicks the clouds out by Tuesday. Expect more sunshine and rebounding temperatures. Temperatures will gradually start to warm back up, highs return to seasonal lower 70s by Thursday.

Our next front could bring another round of rain by Friday.

Today: Mostly cloudy & chilly. High: 66.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, chilly. Low: 45.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, chilly. High: 63.