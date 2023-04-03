CHARLOTTE (PINPOINT WEATHER) — Clouds will build throughout the day after Monday kicks off the work week cool and cloudy.

Temperatures are in the 40s and 50s Monday morning as partly to mostly cloudy skies start the day. Winds will be relatively light but pick up from the south throughout the day.

Monday will be mostly cloudy and mild as the high peak is in the upper 60s. Cloudy skies will lead to scattered showers for the afternoon and evening. Rain should be relatively light to moderate and deliver no more than a tenth to three-tenths of an inch of rain.

Clouds will break apart a bit overnight as lows drop in the mid-50s.

Tuesday will see more of a mix of sun and clouds as temperatures warm up through mid-week. Wednesday will reach the mid-80s ahead of a cold front sweeping much of the nation.

Look for rain and storm chances to increase late Wednesday heading into Thursday. We’ll have an unsettled weather pattern lingering heading into the weekend.

Cooler temperatures will settle in, with lingering 50s and 60s likely for Easter Weekend.

Today: Mostly Cloudy and Mild with a Chance of Showers. High: 67.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy and Cool. Low: 55.