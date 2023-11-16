(PINPOINT WEATHER) — We have a varied start, with mountain counties in the 30s and uptown only dipping into the upper 40s overnight. Partly cloudy skies will be the main feature today, with light winds.

Expect more significant warming throughout the day as pockets of sunshine help us get to near 70 degrees. This trend lands about 7 degrees above average for this time of year, with more warmth on tap for Friday.

Overnight lows will dip into the low 50s tonight as partly cloudy skies linger. Friday will finish the work week in the low 70s ahead of an approaching cold front. That cold front will bring increasing clouds and spotty showers to Friday evening and Saturday morning.

Rain tapers off early Saturday, making way for sunny skies Saturday and Sunday. By Sunday, we’ll cool off over the weekend, going from the upper 60s to the low 60s. Sunday’s Panthers game at Bank of America Stadium will be sunny and relaxed, with temperatures in the low 60s.

Look for the 50s to settle in heading into early next week as clouds increase ahead of another round of much-needed showers on Tuesday.

Today: Partly Cloudy and warm. High: 70.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy and cool. Low: 51.