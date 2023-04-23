(PINEPOINT WEATHER) — Good evening and happy Sunday Funday! After a day of partly cloudy skies across the Carolinas, we are seeing a few more clouds this evening across the region. We should stay dry and are expecting a chilly start to the week with freezes in the mountains. Also, unsettled weather is ahead this week with showers possible Wednesday through Sunday.

As for tonight and the start of a new week we are expecting mostly cloudy skies across the piedmont. If you do have clear skies, there is the chance for some faint Aurora as a powerful Geomagnetic Storm is currently impacting the planet. Monday will start off chilly with lows in the 40s for Charlotte and Freeze Warnings for the mountains. Monday and Tuesday should be dry with highs in the mid and upper 60s and lows in the 40s.

The middle of the work week is when our forecast will head in an unsettled direction. Showers will first move in on Wednesday along with highs that will struggle to make it out of the 50s. Drier weather is expected Thursday, but a shower or two can’t be ruled out. Friday a developing area of low pressure will likely ride up the Eastern Seaboard bringing widespread rain to wrap up the week along with highs staying in the 60s.

Heading into the weekend it does look drier for Saturday with just an isolated shower possible. But Sunday could bring more rain as yet another storm system moves through the region. Expect highs to be in the 60s on both days.

In the meantime, enjoy the possible Aurora if you have clear skies this evening! Have a great start to the week!