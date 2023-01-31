CHARLOTTE, N.C. (PINPOINT WEATHER) – Our cloudy and unsettled stretch continues!

Clouds linger this evening, setting the stage for another batch of rain to move in tonight.

Expect showers overnight into early tomorrow morning. Early morning commutes will be wet. Overnight lows won’t drop too far; temperatures only fall into the upper 40s.

Showers exit early, and most of the area will be dry by mid-morning, but the clouds hang tight again. Thick clouds hold temperatures steady, with highs only reaching the lower 50s.

The next, most extensive, and last batch of rain on our stationary front arrives Thursday. Expect widespread rain, some locally heavy.

Temperatures stay chilly in the upper 40s thanks to extended cloud cover.

Another 1-1.5” rain is possible when the front finally exits. Watch for some flooding in the usual problem spots.

Sunshine returns on Friday, but it gets chilly. Temperatures hover at 50 degrees despite bright skies. Overnight lows drop back into the upper 20s.

The weekend looks COLD; highs struggle in the 40s on Saturday. The cold snap is brief; the cold air retreats early next week.

Tonight: Showers. Low: 48.

Tomorrow: Showers early, cloudy. High: 52.