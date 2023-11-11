(PINPOINT WEATHER) — Good afternoon and happy Saturday! After the showers, we saw that this morning and early this afternoon had cleared out and we should stay dry the rest of the day. Drier weather is expected for Sunday, followed by a pleasant start to next week. After sunny skies on Monday, we are expecting mostly cloudy skies for the middle of the week, along with seasonal temperatures, before warmer weather returns at the end of the week. Our next cold front will not arrive until next weekend.

As for tonight and Sunday, more clouds are expected but little in the way of shower activity. Sunday will start off with ample cloud cover, with sunshine moving in during the afternoon, along with warmer temperatures with highs in the low to mid-60s.

Next week will start off on a sunny and pleasant note on Monday, with highs in the mid-60s. Tuesday and Wednesday will be dominated by ample cloud cover and slightly cooler temperatures in the low 60s. Later in the week, more sunshine is expected for Thursday and Friday, along with warmer temperatures around the 70-degree mark. Our next cold front will arrive over the weekend with scattered showers and another blast of cooler temperatures.

In the meantime, enjoy the sunnier weather on Sunday! Have a great weekend!