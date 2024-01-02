(PINPOINT WEATHER) — We had more sunny and seasonal weather on the second day of the new year, but Wednesday will bring more clouds. Not much (if any) rain, though!

A low-pressure system will move by to our south and east Wednesday night, giving us a cloudy look to the sky in the afternoon, but only a little rain is possible in the evening. Most of us won’t see it; the neighborhoods most likely to get sprinkles or light rain will be Upstate S.C., southern Mecklenburg County, and east toward Cheraw or Rockingham.

Sunshine returns for Thursday and Friday, but a storm system moving in this weekend will have more impact, mainly on Saturday. Widespread rain with an icy mix will move in by Saturday morning, ending with just cold rain in the afternoon. It’s still too early for details on how much snow or ice we could see, but at this point, the mountains and foothills are more likely to get some freezing rain and an icy glaze on elevated surfaces. The mountains could see a burst of snow as well. For most of the Charlotte metro, south and east, it’s looking like rain. Keep checking in for updates on Queen City News!

Tonight: Few clouds. Low 29.

Wednesday: Increasing clouds. Few showers south & east possible in the evening. High 52.