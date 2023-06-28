CHARLOTTE (PINPOINT WEATHER) — Good evening and happy Wednesday! It was a toasty as well as a hazy day across the Carolinas thanks to more wildfire smoke pushing into the region.

We do have another Code Orange in effect for Thursday due to elevated levels of ozone across the Carolinas. Beside Air Quality, the story will be rising temperatures and humidity through the weekend into next week, along with hit-and-miss storms during the afternoon hours as summer settles in.

As for tonight and the rest of the week, our air will remain unhealthy for sensitive groups as Ozone will remain elevated in the lower atmosphere. High temperatures Thursday will move up slightly with low 90s expected for Thursday and Friday.

Friday night we could see some isolated strong storms in the mountains with a SLIGHT risk for severe weather for our mountain counties.

Your weekend forecast looks fairly similar with hot temperatures along with an isolated storm during the afternoon and evening. High temperatures will be pushing up towards the mid-90s with ‘feels-like’ temperatures potentially moving over 100 degrees.

The 4th of July looks to be more of the same with highs in the low to mid-90s with muggy humidity with the potential for an isolated thunderstorm during the afternoon and evening.

In the meantime, please make sure you stay hydrated with all of the hot days ahead!