CHARLOTTE, N.C. (PINPOINT WEATHER) – Besides lingering haze from some Canadian wildfire smoke drifting in, Thursday was a fine weather day!

As high pressure rules the next couple of days, expect more sunshine as high temperatures gradually heat up.

The humidity stays low through Saturday. That will lead to a refreshingly cool Thursday night as temps fall into the 40s and 50s area-wide.

COOL NIGHT: Dry air and below-normal temps will make for a refreshingly cool one tonight! Some 30s in the mountains! @Queen_City_News #cltwx #ncwx #scwx pic.twitter.com/33IppJT8K2 — Tara Lane (@TaraLanewx) June 8, 2023

Friday will still be a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day, meaning it could still be unhealthy for people with breathing issues, young children, and older active adults. The air quality through the weekend is expected to improve progressively, with good air quality in the forecast by Sunday.

The weekend starts sunny, but a few storms may develop in parts of the region by late Sunday as the next cold front approaches.

Tonight: Mostly clear and cool. Low 53.

Friday: Mostly sunny. High 81.