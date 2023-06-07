CHARLOTTE, N.C. (PINPOINT WEATHER) – A cold front from the north gradually brought rain to much of our area late Wednesday afternoon and evening.

This also helped to improve air quality for several hours as well!

5pm: Air quality has improved for our region this evening as rain moves through with a cold front. Most stations reporting Moderate-Good air quality at last check. @Queen_City_News #cltwx #ncwx #scwx pic.twitter.com/S8o83wibhO — Tara Lane (@TaraLanewx) June 7, 2023

The smoke forecast involves lighter smoky Thursday conditions, but still not clear. It will be a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day Thursday, affecting mainly people with respiratory issues, younger kids, and older active adults.

As for the rain, showers and possibly a thunderstorm will linger through the night and early Thursday morning. As the front pushes further south, we’ll see some clearing and hazy sunshine through the afternoon. Highs will be a bit cooler, topping out around 80.

It’s dry heading into the weekend, especially Friday and Saturday. Temps will be heating up again, too. Highs will end up in the mid and upper 80s by Sunday. We may have to watch for a storm or two late Sunday as another cold front approaches.

Tonight: Scattered showers, t’storm. Low 59.

Thursday: Sun & clouds. Small shower chance, mainly in the morning. High 80.