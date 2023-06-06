CHARLOTTE, N.C. (PINPOINT WEATHER) – Sunshine returned Tuesday with hotter temps in the 80s.

It was hazy sunshine as wildfire smoke from Canada drifted into the area, making for poor air quality for sensitive people; Wednesday, it’s expected to worsen.

It will be a Code RED Air Quality Action Day, meaning everyone is encouraged to limit time outside or avoid strenuous activity.

CODE RED 🚩| Poor air quality continues Wednesday as Canadian wildfire smoke seeps into the Carolinas @Elisa_Raffa explains why this matters: https://t.co/nz3MZsFZAI pic.twitter.com/ol9j7dc71e — Queen City News (@Queen_City_News) June 6, 2023

There’s another cold front dropping in from the north Wednesday, bringing more clouds throughout the day and some rain showers. A few storms can’t be ruled out, either. Rain will begin in the morning in the mountains and areas north of Charlotte, then overspread more of the region late afternoon and evening.

Grab the umbrella before heading out!

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get Severe Weather Updates sent straight to your inbox

Thursday is looking mostly dry again as the front heads south. Heading into the weekend, it’s a dry and warm forecast until Sunday, when the next front brings the chance of a few storms.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low 62.

Wednesday: Clouds & sun. Showers develop, with a t’storm possible. High 83.