(PINPOINT WEATHER) — Chamber of Commerce weather prevails this week, with typically cool December afternoons and wintry cold mornings.

A cold front moves in Wednesday, but with no rain or snow. The weather remains nice and sunny. It will simply reinforce the chilly air already in place.

Another strong storm system is expected to develop by Sunday. At this point, the details are still murky, but it’s looking like showers for our area and heavier rain east of Charlotte and along the coast.

Windy weather is expected as well! Stay tuned for more details over the next few days.

In the wake of that system, it’s looking like a return to dry and milder weather going into next week.

Tonight: A few clouds. Low 29.

Wednesday: Sunny. High 58.