(PINPOINT WEATHER) — A cold front is on the move and approaching the area from the west tonight.

While much of the night is dry, many of you will be waking up to rain as you’re heading back to work or school in the morning. Time to grab the umbrella again!

The rain will move into the mountains and foothills first, then head east into the Charlotte area and beyond. We’ll get a couple rounds throughout the day — one in the morning, another one in the afternoon.

It’s the afternoon when we could get some strong or severe storms. Stay weather aware — damaging wind and hail will both be possible.

The good news is that the severe threat and lightning looks to move out for most high school football games. But then the weekend looks beautiful! We get back to that delightful fall October weather we’ve enjoyed so much of lately.

Thursday night: Partly cloudy. Shower possible late. Low 53.

Friday: Periods of showers and storms. Breezy. High 68.