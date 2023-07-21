CHARLOTTE (PINPOINT WEATHER) — A weak cold front is dropping in Friday night, dropping temperatures and humidity a bit for the weekend! 90-degree temps will take a break for a while, with highs expected to top out in the mid to upper 80s through Monday.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get Severe Weather Updates sent straight to your inbox

But along the way, showers and storms could still develop in spots. Continue to stay weather aware, mainly in the afternoons and evenings. Even as you’re headed out the door in the morning, light showers are possible in some neighborhoods.

The small break from the heat won’t last long– back in the 90s (with more humidity) we’ll go starting Tuesday!

Download the Pinpoint Weather app today! iPhone and iPad users, CLICK HERE. Android users, CLICK HERE.

Tonight: Variably cloudy. Few showers possible. Low 71.

Saturday: Clouds & sun with a few showers and storms. High 86.

Sunday: Partly cloudy. Chance shower or storm. 68/89.