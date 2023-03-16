CHARLOTTE, N.C. (PINPOINT WEATHER) – What a warm-up Thursday!

From 30 degrees in the morning to 68 in the afternoon at Charlotte. Don’t get too used to it; colder temps will return, along with some rain.

It’s all due to a cold front moving in for St. Patrick’s Day.

ST. PATRICK'S DAY: 🍀 No morning freeze! Highs in the 60s again but that comes with more clouds, rain and thunder. Best rain chance is late afternoon & evening. @Queen_City_News #cltwx #ncwx #scwx pic.twitter.com/yn0ozzNKz6 — Tara Lane (@TaraLanewx) March 16, 2023

You’ll want an umbrella or rain jacket handy from morning through evening. Showers will move into the mountains and foothills by 7-8 a.m., then overspread the Charlotte area and beyond by late afternoon and evening. Rain could get heavy sometimes, and a few thunderstorms can’t be ruled out. However, any severe threat looks to stay to our south. High temps are back in the low and mid-60s.

By midnight, most of the rain is out of here. As colder air moves in, snow may develop again in the mountains through Saturday morning.

Otherwise, it’s back to sunshine for the weekend, just cooler again.

Sunday through Tuesday mornings, low temps in many neighborhoods will drop below freezing. Spring begins on Monday!

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low 47.

St. Patrick’s Day: Mostly cloudy with showers, t’storm. High 64.