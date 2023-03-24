CHARLOTTE, N.C. (PINPOINT WEATHER) – It got up to 84° on Friday!

It wasn’t quite the record of 88°, but undoubtedly hot stuff for late March.

A cold front will be moving in Saturday, bringing scattered showers and storms, mainly in the morning. That means you’ll still get plenty of dry time in the afternoon.

At this point, we’re not too concerned about any severe, damaging storms in our area. But the wind will be gusty.

A Wind Advisory has been issued for the mountains Saturday. The more favored zone for that will be over central/southern S.C. into Georgia.

Dry weather returns for Sunday, and it’s still warm! Highs will be around 80 for both Saturday and Sunday.

The next round of rain moves in on Monday morning.

Tonight: Increasing clouds, breezy. Low 62.

Saturday: Morning rain/storms. PM mostly dry; spotty shower, storm possible. Windy. High 81.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and warm. 57/82.