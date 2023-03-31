CHARLOTTE (PINPOINT WEATHER) — Clouds build with the 50s and 40s to start the day but winds will be relatively light throughout the morning.

We’re climbing to the low 70s Friday afternoon under mostly cloudy skies and the wind picking up out of the southwest anywhere between 10 to 15 mph. Wind gusts could reach upwards of 20+ miles per hour at times as a cold front approaches from the north and west.

Clouds will linger overnight as lows into the 60s but rebound into the upper 70s for Saturday. We’ll be watching an approaching cold front that brings a line of showers and storms to the Queen City and surrounding areas late Saturday morning into the early afternoon.

Winds pick up behind the cold front as lows drop down into the 40s Saturday night into Sunday. We’ll finish off the weekend with upper 60s and lots of sunshine with windy conditions sticking around.

Monday will kick off the work week with warmer temperatures. We’ll hit the 80s by Tuesday and an unsettled pattern returns by midweek next week.

Today: Cloudy & Warm. High: 72

Tonight: Cloudy & Cool. Low: 62