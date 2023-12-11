(PINPOINT WEATHER) — It’s back to sunny, dry weather this week… and the December chill!

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get Severe Weather Updates sent straight to your inbox

Sunday’s strong cold front brought the return of a colder air mass, which will drop temperatures into the mid and upper 20s come Tuesday morning.

Higher elevations in the mountains could fall into the teens, and some low 20s are possible across the Piedmont and Foothills. Bundle up!

Daytime highs won’t be too far off from the average high in the mid-50s. Typical December weather. The next rain chance arrives Sunday.

Tonight: Clear and cold. Low 28.

Tuesday: Sunny and cool. High 53.