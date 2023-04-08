CHARLOTTE, N.C. (PINPOINT WEATHER) – Another cold and wet day is ahead on Saturday!

Our stationary front continues to drape across the Carolinas. A hiccup will ride the front, bringing widespread rain this afternoon. Expect another 1-2” in the bucket.

Rain and clouds keep us cold; temperatures get stuck in the 40s all day. We’ll be close to the record-cold high temperature of 44 degrees set back in 1938!

Showers work on exiting after midnight tonight.

We start Easter Sunday with the last showers exiting east and lows in the upper 30s.

Dry and cool egg hunts in the afternoon. Expect mostly sunny skies and highs in the lower 60s.

It stays cool on Monday; temperatures rebound to seasonal 70s Tuesday.

High pressure remains in control most of the work week. A sunny stretch takes us through Thursday, warming temperatures into the upper 70s into the late week.

Our next rain chance isn’t until Friday.

Saturday: Cold rain. High: 47.

Saturday night: Showers exit. Low: 39.

Easter Sunday: Mostly sunny; cool. High: 63.