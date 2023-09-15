CHARLOTTE, N.C. (PINPOINT WEATHER) – What a gorgeous finish to the week!

It was a cooler, refreshing morning and a more comfortably warm afternoon. We’ve got more of it coming for Saturday!

THIS WEEKEND: Another cool one tonight! Saturday is mostly dry, but showers could creep into the mountains by evening. Sunday is on & off rainy & stormy. @Queen_City_News #cltwx #ncwx #scwx pic.twitter.com/cQTQzPJTqq — Tara Lane (@TaraLanewx) September 15, 2023

But the weekend won’t stay completely dry. As a cold front approaches, the mountains and foothills could see a little rain as early as Saturday evening.

The best chance of rain comes Sunday, with widespread, heavy-at-times rain and storms moving through the region from west to east. The risk of severe storms is low, but not zero, so stay weather aware in the afternoon and evening.

The front then slides east, leaving us with a tranquil, dry stretch of weather for most of next week. Low humidity, cool mornings, and pleasantly warm afternoons will also stick around!

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low 58.

Saturday: Partly cloudy. Chance of showers west of Charlotte late. High 83.

Sunday: Clouds with some PM sun. Periods of showers and storms. 65/79.