CHARLOTTE, N.C. (PINPOINT WEATHER) – What a gorgeous finish to the week!
It was a cooler, refreshing morning and a more comfortably warm afternoon. We’ve got more of it coming for Saturday!
But the weekend won’t stay completely dry. As a cold front approaches, the mountains and foothills could see a little rain as early as Saturday evening.
The best chance of rain comes Sunday, with widespread, heavy-at-times rain and storms moving through the region from west to east. The risk of severe storms is low, but not zero, so stay weather aware in the afternoon and evening.
The front then slides east, leaving us with a tranquil, dry stretch of weather for most of next week. Low humidity, cool mornings, and pleasantly warm afternoons will also stick around!
Tonight: Mostly clear. Low 58.
Saturday: Partly cloudy. Chance of showers west of Charlotte late. High 83.
Sunday: Clouds with some PM sun. Periods of showers and storms. 65/79.