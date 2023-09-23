(PINPOINT WEATHER) — Spotty showers and breezy conditions kick off this weekend as Tropical Storm Ophelia tracks north toward Virginia after making landfall this morning at 6:15 near Emerald Isle, North Carolina.

Temperatures have settled in the low to mid-60s and 50s across our mountain counties as the winds continue to blow between 13 and 18 miles per hour and wind gusts as fast as 30 miles per hour.

Saturday will be cool and comfortable as highs peak in the low 70s under mostly cloudy skies. Morning showers taper off as Ophelia pushes further to the north.

Winds ease up and skies open up overnight as lows dip into the upper 50s Sunday morning. Highs will peak in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees on Sunday under mostly sunny skies to finish off the weekend.

80s will kick off the work week as high pressure lingers but be on the lookout for a cool down arriving as fast as Tuesday. 70s return with intermittent rain chances that liber through the mid and late portions of next week.

Today: Cloudy, Breezy, & Cool with Morning Showers! High: 73.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy & Cool. Low: 58.