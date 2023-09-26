(PINPOINT WEATHER) — Temperatures were kept in the cooler 70s on Tuesday, as clouds hung around and with a cool northeasterly flow. That’s due to high pressure nosing down from the north, and with moisture streaming in on top of that, clouds win the day.

There are still a few peeks and breaks of sunshine though, and expect more of the same through the end of the week.

What about rain? The best chance of any measurable rain will be in the mountains and foothills the next couple of days, but it’s still generally expected to be on the light side.

Some spotty light rain or drizzle can’t be ruled out anywhere in the region again on Wednesday, which may not be good news for some of you. We’ve got some pockets of Moderate drought conditions south and east of Charlotte, and with an overall dry outlook stretching into next week, that situation will likely get a little worse.

But if you have outside plans, the weekend is looking good. It’s back to more sunshine and warmth! Highs are back in the 80s starting Friday.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with some spotty rain possible. Low 63.

Wednesday: Mainly cloudy. Small shower chance and breezy. High 74.