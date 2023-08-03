(PINPOINT WEATHER) — An upper-level disturbance brought us just a good old-fashioned rainy day Thursday. Cool, too! Temps only made it into the mid-70s in the afternoon.

Of course, this time of year, a cool spell usually doesn’t last long here, and it won’t! Friday will be a little warmer as temperatures respond to a little more sun in the afternoon. Most of the rain will head out and move east by morning. Still, a spotty shower or storm just can’t be ruled out in the warmer and humid air mass.

The weekend isn’t looking bad! Especially Saturday. Saturday looks dry at this point, with even a touch less humidity. It will be hotter again, though! Highs will reach the low 90s both Saturday and Sunday. Watch for a few spotty showers or storms Sunday afternoon and evening.

A typical summer pattern will be in place next week with seasonal heat, humidity and daily spotty storm chances.

Tonight: Lingering rain, thunderstorms. Patchy fog and breezy. Low 69.

Friday: Becoming partly sunny. Spotty shower/thunder possible. High 83.