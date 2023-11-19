(PINPOINT WEATHER) — Good evening, and happy Sunday Funday! As we close out the weekend and head into the week of Thanksgiving, the clear skies tonight will be filled with clouds on Monday, with a near-washout expected on Tuesday. This will be due to a strong storm system moving across the country, likely to cause numerous travel headaches. Dry weather returns on Wednesday and Thanksgiving before more likely showers as we kick off the holiday shopping season.

As for tonight and Monday, dry and quiet weather continues in the Carolinas. After partly cloudy skies overnight, clouds will increase throughout the day on Monday. The good news is that we are not expecting any shower activity to go along with high temperatures in the low 60s.

Tuesday is a day that will likely cause a lot of travel headaches, with moderate to heavy rain expected throughout the day and even some thunderstorms possible. Temperatures will also be cooler, with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Plan for flight delays if you are traveling anywhere along the East Coast.

On Wednesday and Thanksgiving, the skies will clear, and our weather will improve in the Carolinas. Temperatures will stay chilly, with highs in the mid-50s, so those backyard football games will need sweaters. Friday another storm system will move up the east coast and likely bring more shower activity as we kick off the holiday shopping season.

In the meantime, enjoy the quiet weather tonight! Have a great week of Thanksgiving!