(PINPOINT WEATHER) — The sunny, dry stretch rolls on! Bit of a cooler stretch, too. The low of 56 degrees at Charlotte this morning was the coolest since June 10th. More refreshing mornings to come!

High pressure will keep us dry through the rest of the week. The weekend could be a different story. As an area of low pressure develops and moves up the Carolina coast, it will push in some rain and gusty wind.

As of now, it looks like the best rain chances will be from Charlotte to areas east of I-77. Keep checking in for updates, as the track of this low is still uncertain!

Tonight: Mostly clear and cool. Low 57.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High 83.