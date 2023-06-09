(PINPOINT WEATHER) — We are seeing some improvements in air quality as we head into the weekend!

We start chilly and cold on Friday, with the 50s stretching across the Queen City and even the upper 30s in parts of our mountain counties! Clear skies will stick around from morning to afternoon as highs set their sights on the low 80 and upper 70s.

Mecklenburg & Union Counties will have an Air Quality Alert starting at 10 a.m. and lasting until 8 p.m. Friday with a code Orange likely, which urges sensitive groups to limit their time outdoors.

Friday night will dip into the mid-50s before rebounding into the mid-80s to kick off the weekend. High pressure will dominate heading into Sunday before a warm front brings showers and storms to finish the weekend.

Rain & Storm chances will kick off early next week, with the upper 80s becoming mid-80s Sunday into Monday. An unsettled pattern will settle through much of next week, with low to mid-80s sticking around.

Today: Mostly sunny and warm. High: 82.

Tonight: Mostly clear and a bit chilly. Low: 56.