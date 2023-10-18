(PINPOINT WEATHER) — Good evening and happy Wednesday! After a wonderful afternoon with temperatures in the low 70s we are tracking a quiet and chilly night followed by sunshine to start Thursday.

Friday though we are tracking our next cold front that will bring showers and storms throughout the day followed by more chilly weather over the weekend. After chilly temperatures to start next week, we will start to see a warming trend later in the week.

Out in the tropics, Tropical Storm Tammy has formed in the Central Atlantic Ocean. Tammy is expected to impact the Lesser Antilles but will recurve away from the US mainland.

As for tonight and Thursday, we are expecting more cool weather across the Carolinas. Tonight, temperatures will drop down into the low to mid-40s with 30s expected up into the mountains Thursday morning. The day will start off with sunshine followed by increasing clouds later in the day out ahead of our next cold front. Highs Thursday afternoon will be in the low 70s.

Friday we are tracking our next cold front that will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms to the Carolinas throughout the day. Behind the front dry weather is expected over the weekend along with slightly below-average temperatures in the upper 60s. The cool temperatures will stick around for the start of next week, but by Wednesday and beyond our pattern should flip and warmer weather will start to push in for the Carolinas.

In the meantime, make sure you have the jackets ready for Thursday morning! Have a great night!