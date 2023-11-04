(PINPOINT WEATHER) — Good evening and happy Saturday! After a beautiful and comfortable day, we are expecting another chilly night for the Carolinas. Sunday will bring more of the same followed by even warmer weather on the way throughout most of next week with highs potentially pushing back up towards the 80-degree mark. Along with the warmer temperatures we are not expecting much if any rain through next week, making drought conditions worse for the region.

As for tonight and Sunday, we are expecting partly cloudy skies and chilly temperatures as lows fall down towards the 40-degree mark. Sunday we are expecting another amazing day with highs in the low 70s with more sunshine.

The sunshine and warm temperatures will be a continuing theme as we go into the new week with highs pushing up towards the 80-degree mark by the middle of the week. On top of the warming temperatures there is no real chance for rain until Friday when our next cold front arrives. That means that drought conditions will continue to get worse across the Carolinas as our barren dry Fall rolls on.

In the meantime, enjoy more of the fabulous weather we have across the Carolinas! Have a great night!