CHARLOTTE, N.C. (PINPOINT WEATHER) – Monday was likely the warmest of the week, with highs reaching the mid-80s.

We’re switching to a cooler and more cloudy pattern for the rest of the week.

THIS WEEK: Some cooler temps + a bit of rain possible. It won't add up to much–mainly spotty light rain/drizzle at times. May want to keep the umbrella or jacket nearby! @Queen_City_News #cltwx #ncwx #scwx pic.twitter.com/k4MOsKngKS — Tara Lane (@TaraLanewx) September 25, 2023

A dry cold front is pushing south tonight, allowing high pressure to build in from the north. It’s a cooler, northeasterly flow, which will push in moisture from the Atlantic as well.

This means more clouds than sun and some spotty light rain and drizzle at times. It certainly won’t be much rain, if you even see it at all! But you may want to keep the umbrella or jacket nearby, just in case.

The average high these days is about 80 degrees. Most highs will stay below that through Thursday, only in the mid and upper 70s. As drier conditions return for the weekend, temps will respond and warm up again.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Few showers possible. Low 65.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with light rain/drizzle in spots. High 78.