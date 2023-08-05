(PINPOINT WEATHER) — Good evening and happy Saturday! It has been a beautiful albeit hot day across the Carolinas with temperatures back up into the low to mid-90s. After the nice weather today, we are expecting storm chances to return Sunday and Monday with some of them potentially being on the severe. For the middle of next week, seasonal temperatures and muted humidity are expected before more wet weather is possible towards the end of the week.

As for your evening and Sunday, quiet weather is expected tonight with mostly clear skies and temperatures falling towards 70 degrees. Sunday will start off with sunshine and more hot weather before showers and storms will roll in from the west during the afternoon into the early evening. Some of these storms could be on the severe side with damaging winds and hail being the primary concern.

Monday also will bring scattered showers and storms potentially throughout the day, but the severe potential being focused on the afternoon hours as a cold front moves through the Carolinas. Behind the front our high temperatures will be hovering around the 90 degrees, but the humidity will fall helping it to feel more comfortable. More showers and storms are possible towards the end of the week with another storm system on the way.

In the meantime, enjoy the pleasant weather on the way for the Carolinas tonight!