CHARLOTTE, N.C. (PINPOINT WEATHER) – What a beautiful Thursday it was!

Despite a cooler start, temps warmed into the 60s as drier, less humid air blew in behind a cold front. Thursday night through the weekend won’t be as mild as the cooler temperatures settle in again for a while.

Today is one of those “Can we do the newscast outside?” kind of days… gorgeous weather! ☀️ See you @ 4 on @Queen_City_News! pic.twitter.com/s2OuElHdFY — Tara Lane (@TaraLanewx) January 5, 2023

Morning lows will be in the 30s Friday, and under lots of sunshine, afternoon highs will reach the mid and upper 50s.

Cooler, yes, but still a little above the early-January average of 52.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get Severe Weather Updates sent straight to your inbox

If you have any weekend outside plans, Saturday will be the better day as dry weather prevails. But clouds will be moving in again ahead of another front. That front will bring our next chance of showers late Sunday into Monday morning.

Some light mountain snow is possible Sunday as well!

Tonight: Mostly clear and cooler. Low 37.

Friday: Sunny and cooler. High 57.