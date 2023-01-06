CHARLOTTE, N.C. (PINPOINT WEATHER) – High pressure gave us another beautiful day to wrap up this first week of 2023!

Temperatures were about 5-10 degrees cooler than expected, topping out in the mid and upper 50s. We’ll stick with those temps going into the weekend, too.

About 5-10 degrees cooler today but still a beautiful Friday! Tracking a little rain (and mountain snow) for the weekend– forecast @ 4 on @Queen_City_News! pic.twitter.com/biSzaC9bdW — Tara Lane (@TaraLanewx) January 6, 2023

But the weekend won’t be nearly as sunny… and we’ll get some rain, too.

In fact, some light mountain snow and a few stray showers can’t be ruled out for Saturday morning and afternoon. It won’t be much if you see it. Most of the rain comes Sunday. From late morning through the evening, plan for periods of rain moving through, adding up to half an inch or more where any heavier pockets set up.

All this being said, Sunday is the wetter half of the weekend!

Most of the rain moves out by Monday morning, making for a drier start next week.

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Low 36.

Saturday: Partly sunny with a few showers possible. High 57.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with showers. 39/56.