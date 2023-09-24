(PINPOINT WEATHER) — Good evening, and happy Sunday Funday! After the showers we saw on Saturday, the ample sunshine we had today was a nice way to end the weekend. More sunshine and warmer temperatures are on the way for Monday before clouds return in the middle of the week. A weak trough will bring some shower chances Tuesday through Friday before drier weather returns for the weekend. Out in the tropics, Tropical Storm Philippe continues to churn in the Central Atlantic but will recurve by the middle of the week.

As for tonight and the start of the new week, fabulous weather will continue tonight with lows in the upper 50s and mostly clear skies. Monday will bring partly cloudy skies along with rising temperatures, with highs in the mid to upper 80s and slightly higher humidity as well.

The middle of the work week will be dominated by cloud cover along with hit-and-miss showers as a weak trough pushes into the Carolinas. Scattered showers are expected through the rest of the week, along with cooler temperatures with highs in the mid-70s. Once we get to the weekend, we should dry out, but the cooler highs in the 70s should stick around.

In the meantime, enjoy the beautiful weather tonight!