CHARLOTTE, N.C. (PINPOINT WEATHER) – High pressure kept us dry and a little on the cool side Tuesday.

Still nice with a high of 77, but that’s below the average of 82 at Charlotte.

This is around the time when we often have our first 90-degree day of the year!

Far from it this week, though.

In fact, it may be even cooler for part of the weekend as some rain moves in.

Download the Pinpoint Weather app today! iPhone and iPad users, CLICK HERE. Android users, CLICK HERE.

Yes, rain and storm chances return for the Memorial Day (and race) weekend. There’s still some uncertainty about how much rain will fall, what day will be the wettest, etc., so please keep checking back for updates.

Until then, Wednesday and Thursday will remain mostly dry with pleasant temps. An approaching front Thursday could bring a couple of showers or a storm to the mountains and foothills late Thursday.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 55.

Wednesday: Mainly sunny. High 78.