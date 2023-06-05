CHARLOTTE, N.C. (PINPOINT WEATHER) – The new week kicked off much like Sunday, with many clouds but dry and cooler-than-normal temps.

An incoming front brought the threat of a few severe storms to parts of the region, but any activity will move south Monday night.

That will leave us with some clearing and sunshine for Tuesday, which means warmer temperatures, too. The 80s will be back!

One issue Tuesday will be the air quality. Wildfire smoke drifting from Canada will again bring hazy skies and unhealthy air quality for sensitive groups. Limit time outdoors if you have breathing issues such as asthma or emphysema.

TUESDAY AIR QUALITY: Wildfire smoke drifting back into our area is leading to a poor air quality forecast for Tuesday. If you have respiratory issues, you may want to limit time outside. @Queen_City_News #cltwx #ncwx #scwx pic.twitter.com/K4Kj3xC6tZ — Tara Lane (@TaraLanewx) June 5, 2023

Another front drops in Wednesday with more showers and possible storms. We’ll be a bit cooler again behind the front Thursday, but the 80s return for the weekend.

As for rain, after many Saturdays or Sundays involving rain at some point, this weekend will be no different. Storm chances return, especially for Sunday.

Tonight: Shower/storm early. Low 62.

Tuesday: Sun & scattered clouds. High 85.