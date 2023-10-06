(PINPOINT WEATHER) — We are tracking a strong cold front that will be rolling through the Carolinas overnight and early Saturday morning. A few showers are possible overnight and early Saturday morning, but we aren’t expecting much in the way of wet weather.

Behind the front winds will pick up out of the northwest with gusts up to 30 mph during the afternoon and highs in the low-70s.

Sunday morning lows will fall into the 40s for the first time since May. Highs Sunday afternoon will likely stay in the 60s.

Heading into next week another very chilly start is expected Monday morning with lows in the mid-40s and highs in the low- to mid-70s. Temperatures will moderate the rest of the week until the next front approaches towards the end of the week.