CHARLOTTE, N.C. (PINPOINT WEATHER) — Good afternoon and happy Wednesday!

ALERTS IN EFFECT: WIND ADVISORY is in effect for Avery County until 7 p.m. for wind gusts up to 50 MPH.

After the heavy rain and thunderstorms we have seen today, we will dry out as we go through the evening hours. We will be in for some chilly mornings, with freezes expected for Friday and Saturday mornings. The rest of the work week looks dry and sunny, with seasonal temperatures around the low 50s.

The weekend looks to start dry and sunny but will finish on a wet note, with showers moving in during the evening hours on Sunday. Temperatures over the weekend will be around average, generally in the low to mid-50s.

Looking ahead to next week, we are watching for our next storm system potentially moving in as early as Tuesday night after a dry and sunny Monday. More than likely, though, the bulk of this moisture will come through during the day on Wednesday with potential wintry conditions in the mountains.

SPECIAL: Be on the lookout for any potential tornado damage across the Deep South over the past few days. The NWS confirmed an EF-2 near Houston on Tuesday.