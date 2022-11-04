CHARLOTTE (PINPOINT WEATHER) — What a warm-up on Friday! High temps weren’t far from 80 degrees under lots of sun. But there’s more clouds moving in tonight, with a little rain possible, too.

That will be the theme this weekend — more clouds than sun along with scattered showers. It won’t be a total weekend washout, but keep the umbrella handy, just in case.

Scattered showers will be possible from morning through evening both Saturday and Sunday.

Much of the rain will be on the light side, but heavier showers may develop in the mountains and foothills on both days.

Also, a reminder — Daylight Saving Time ends early Sunday morning, so don’t forget to turn clocks back one hour before bed Saturday night!

Monday and Election Day Tuesday will be drier (and still warm), but later next week could bring more rain, along with a return to cooler temps.

Tonight: Clouds increase. Spotty rain is possible. Low 61.

Saturday: Mainly cloudy with a few showers. High 75.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with areas of rain. 64/78.