(PINPOINT WEATHER) — Good afternoon and happy Friday eve! It has been a cold and dreary day across the Carolinas, with a little bit of snow up in the mountains for the area ski resorts.

Rain will continue through the evening before starting to move out overnight, but lingering showers are possible for the southern part of our viewing area through Friday morning. Skies will clear through the morning, and we will see sunshine and a chilly breeze out of the northwest for the rest of the day.

The weekend will start on a very cold note, with lows Saturday morning dipping into the low 20s with teens expected in the mountains before warming up into the low to mid-40s, along with ample sunshine, in the afternoon. Sunday, there is an outside chance of sprinkling for our eastern counties, but we should stay dry.\

Next week continues to look mild and dry, with highs around 60 to start the week before moving into the mid-60s. Our next decent shot at showers won’t come until later in the day Wednesday and heading into Thursday.