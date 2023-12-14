(PINPOINT WEATHER) — We get a couple more dry days before the big storm system heads our way for Sunday.

Friday is nice and sunny, but Saturday will bring increasing clouds and only a small isolated shower chance by evening. Highs will be in the mid- to upper-50s.

The rain is still needed, even though we’ve had some improvement in the drought across the region. The Extreme Drought footprint has disappeared after last weekend’s rain. But the type of rain coming on Sunday could end up being a little too much of a good thing.

Widespread, heavy-at-times rain is set to begin overnight Saturday into early Sunday morning, and linger through the afternoon and evening. Some showers could last into early Monday as well, with a total of 1-3 inches of rain possible. Those numbers are subject to change, depending on the eventual track of this low pressure system. Some flooding is possible.

It’s not just the rain, though. Wind gusts could reach 30-35 miles per hour, which could lead to some power outages. Prepare for this storm by Saturday: Clear storm drains of any piles of leaves/debris, and bring in any loose outside decorations.

This could all wrap up with some snow in the mountains Monday.

Tonight: Clear and cold. Low 28.

Friday: Sunny. High 58.