CHARLOTTE, N.C. (PINPOINT WEATHER) – After a gorgeous weekend, the week was also a fine start!

Temps got a little warmer Monday, but don’t get used to it. Tuesday’s another warm one, but temperatures gradually get cooler for the rest of the week and weekend.

Most air quality reports during scrap yard fire on Donald Ross Rd. in Charlotte still in ‘Good’ zone. Two stations now showing Moderately poor air quality ➡️ https://t.co/HAU0B05WY2 pic.twitter.com/spUtGp3Z4n — Tara Lane (@TaraLanewx) March 6, 2023

A mostly dry cold front comes through Tuesday. The only chance of getting any (light) rain is up in the mountains. For most, it’s another day of sunshine, gusty wind, and highs in the 70s.

Speaking of dry and windy weather, Tuesday has increased fire danger. Hold off on any outdoor burning; any fire that starts could burn out of control quickly.

Wednesday and Thursday, highs are back in the 60s behind the front.

Friday is when we have the next good chance of rain. The weekend is drier and more relaxed. Plan for a wet and much cooler day with highs in the 50s.

Monday night: Fair sky. Low 54.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and breezy. High 77.